We get to know some of these women over the course of the show, which does single out Godless as an outlier among Westerns. There's Mary Agnes (Merritt Wever), the sheriff's sister and former Mayor's wife who has shed her husband's name but kept his clothes, which she now wears with a swagger; Callie Dunn (Tess Frazer), a former prostitute who has become the town schoolteacher now that the brothel has closed down for lack of customers; Charlotte Temple (Sarah Soule), owner of the La Belle Hotel now that her husband is dead; and Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), the town black sheep who runs the ranch Roy Goode wanders onto after being wounded in an altercation with Griffin. (She shoots him, then breaks him out of jail so that he can help train the horses. In other words, she's kind of a badass.)