Joe Keery Can't Handle The Internet's Questions About Him

"Is Joe Keery fire?"
That's one of Google's autocomplete options that pops up when you type in "Is Joe Keery" — at least, according to Wired. Keery, 25, and his Stranger Things co-star Gaten Matarazzo, 15, stopped by Wired to answer such questions last week, and the results are more than a little strange. The questions say more about us, the Stranger Things fans, than about Keery and Matarazzo. For example, see the question above. Keery read that question and gave a sigh.
"Oh God, guys. Is this what you're searching?" Keery said, seemingly weary. To be clear, Keery, we'd wager that true fans don't have to Google that question — we know Joe Keery to be fire, and do not question it.
There was also this question: "Is Joe Keery better?"
To which, Keery responded, "No."
And this question: "Is Joe Keery legit?"
According to Keery, the actor is "too legit to quit," which is good because he has another two seasons of Stranger Things to complete.
Most of the questions were silly, internet-esque questions that Keery could easily divert. But, one question actually sought information — it read, "Is Joe Keery dating?" Keery looked visibly uncomfortable when the question came up and he awkwardly parried it by saying the answer would have to remain a mystery.
"Well, I think I'll just have to leave that up to mystery because that's what it's all about," Keery said. The truth is not such a mystery, though. The actor is reportedly dating actress Maika Monroe, whom he took to the Stranger Things 2 premiere.
Later in the questioning, the question of the Bechdel test came up. The internet apparently wants to know if Stranger Things passes the Bechdel test, which it certainly does not. That test requires two women characters who interact and discuss something other than the men in narrative. In response to the question, Matarazzo pointed out that Max (Sadie Sink) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) briefly interacted in episode 9. Sorry, Matarazzo, that doesn't mean Stranger Things passes the Bechdel Test. Can we go back to the fun questions?
Watch the full segment, below.
