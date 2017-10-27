Um, okay, this is a lot for me to process. Stranger Things' Joe Keery has been my #1 for some time now — and it's no secret that Refinery29 has been on board since season 1 — so imagine my shock and dismay when he showed up to the season 2 premiere with actress Maika Monroe — his girlfriend. The actor, who plays Steve on the Netflix show, has – I guess – been keeping this from me? It's their first red carpet experience as a couple, even though eagle-eyed fans have known about this relationship since at least May of this year.
The rest of this will have to be worked out between myself and Joe, personally. In the meantime, I will shout, daily, into the sky: "Joe Keery please call me."
As for Maika, she's way too cool for me to handle. You probably recognize her from the chilling 2014 movie It Follows, and other upcoming films like Hot Summer Nights and The Widow.
Not to sound like Ingrid Goes West, but I can't even handle her Instagram.
Same.
I also look like this.
Cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, me too.
You (actually, me) better get used to seeing these two together, since they're both starring in the 2018 film Shotgun, which also features Marisa Tomei and Jeremy Allen White. Not much is known yet about the plot, but it's both written and directed by Hannah Marks and Joey Power.
But for now, you can appreciate Joe Keery in the new season of Stranger Things. It's streaming now on Netflix, as well as an after show, and pretty much has you covered if you're looking to lay low this Halloween weekend.
Of course, it's definitely going to sting to know Keery is no longer my imaginary boyfriend, but it's fine. This is a lot to handle, but I'll be okay.
