Whoever Directed Channing Tatum In P!nk’s Music Video Deserves A Promotion

"There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant… he’s like a rock," Moore told The Guardian of her evolving relationship with Hart. "And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the shit you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I’m like, 'Things are going so good, you guys.' Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him?...Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”