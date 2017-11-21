Whoever Directed Channing Tatum In P!nk’s Music Video Deserves A Promotion

Listen, this is P!nk's world, and we're just living in it. P!nk, née Alecia Beth Moore, released the music video for her song "Beautiful Trauma" today and I would personally like to nominate it for an Oscar.
The video is a cotton candy sendup of perfect relationships, which is also the whole point of the song. ("Beautiful trauma" = finding the romance in the flaws of your relationship. P!nk is perfect!) It stars Channing Tatum as "Fred Hart," a mashup of Fred Astaire and Carey Hart, Moore's longtime husband. Moore plays "Ginger Hart," a mashup of herself and Ginger Rogers. The colors are bright, the singing is cool, Moore's styling is impeccable, and Tatum is the lithe, verging-on-goofy dancer we know him to be.
The couple begins the video in picture-perfect coupledom — Moore vacuums while Tatum sips a cup of coffee. Then, as the video progresses, things get a little less constricted. Tatum dons a dress, and Moore switches out her '50s-style dress for a suit. Later, she ties him up and breaks out a whip. All the while, the camera (operated by the cinematographer Par Ekberg) presents pop art image after pop art image. So many colors! Such beautiful trauma!
As per the credits — yes! This music video has a credits sequence! — the video was directed and conceived by Nick Florez and RJ Durell. Florez and Durell are choreographers who have appeared on So You Think You Can Dance? They also worked on the P!nk: Truth About Love Tour as well as the music video for Rachel Platten's "Broken Glass."
This song in particular is important to Moore — it's the title song of her new album, and it speaks to the hard work that goes into a years-long relationship. (Moore has been married to Hart for 11 years.)
"There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant… he’s like a rock," Moore told The Guardian of her evolving relationship with Hart. "And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the shit you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I’m like, 'Things are going so good, you guys.' Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him?...Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”
Watch the full music video, below.
