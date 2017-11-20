Still, Claire doesn't have time to dwell. The Porpoise stops at Grand Turk Island to replenish its stores of drinking water, and after enlisting Annicke Johansson's help, she has a plan to escape to warn Jamie of his impending doom. Under the pretence of gathering grass for the goats, the two set off on the island, and Claire runs off — straight into Captain Leonard, who had wisely gone patrolling for deserters. He knows she knows about Jamie, and he can't let her warn him. That doesn't deter her for long though. Clever Annicke brings her up on deck later that night and shows her a makeshift raft she's made. They're not to far from shore; if Claire jumps now, the current will carry her to land. After some hesitation and a "Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ!" she does.