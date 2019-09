While Claire is down in the hull, she spies a Portuguese flag bunched up in the corner. Remembering that Young Ian was taken by a Portuguese vessel , The Bruja, she asks one of the sailor where they obtained it. Apparently, The Porpoise boarded a ship a couple of weeks back in search of a surgeon. The sailor didn't remember the name of the ship, so Claire goes off in search of Captain Leonard. When she finds his cabin empty, Claire can't resist the urge to snoop (same). The log lists the name of the frigate as Cascador, meaning it's unlikely Young Ian was on it. What she does find out, however, is far more serious: the captain knows Jamie's real identity. Claire is just wrapping her head around this when the surly cook enters, and demands to know what she's doing. He threatens her, but she counters by reminding him that all she has to do is cry rape, and he'll be arrested. He backs off.