It seems the challenge for the entire hospital will be how to exist without technology. It's a clever conceit, especially considering how dependent we’ve seen the doctors become on their iPads, imaging technology in surgery and diagnosis, 3D printing, and other tech hacks into medicine. It’s also well-timed, considering the show's introducing a new class of interns who idolise so many of the characters we’ve known for 14 years. So if everyone is on a level playing field without technology (but not as far as experience, obviously), are these people still the best? I predict one intern could become a shining star in this episode and I have the vibe that it’s going to be Glasses (Jake Borelli). After his faux pas, he's thirstier than everyone else.