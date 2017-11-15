Kim Kardashian Explains Why Kylie & Khloé Haven't Confirmed Their Pregnancies

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian still haven't confirmed or denied the reports that they're both pregnant. But Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out about the pregnancy rumours — sort of.
Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, and the host did her best to get whatever information about the pregnancies that she could glean from the reality star. If you'll recall, DeGeneres tried a similar tactic with Kris Jenner earlier this month. "You have lots of pregnant children right now," she casually told the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch, hoping for a response that might give some clues. Jenner was an expert at avoidance tactics, though, and she didn't confirm or deny any of the reports.
But Kim was less sly than her mom — she let a major detail out of the bag, though it wasn't about her sisters. Kim revealed that her child, which she and husband Kanye West are expecting via surrogate, is a girl. She also said that the surrogate is due "soon."
As for Kylie and Khloé, DeGeneres tried a similar tactic with older sister Kim to the one she used on Jenner. "You do have several sisters who are pregnant..." she hinted.
"Alright, I'm going to break it down. This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumours, we have this family group chat and we threaten each other's lives if we speak for the other one," Kim told DeGeneres. "For the safety of my life..."
We're with Kim on this one — confirming the exciting news for fans isn't worth literal threats to her livelihood. The family will comment on the pregnancies when they're ready to as a group — until then, it doesn't sound like interviewers will get anywhere by asking about it.
