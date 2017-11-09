14 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up & Then Got Back Together

After Selena Gomez and the Weekend broke off their ten month-long relationship this past October, we waited to see what she’d do next. Because that’s the thing about being a celebrity as famous as Selena Gomez: Everyone's always watching to see what you’ll do next. People were surprised when Gomez was seen getting coffee with her ex, Justin Bieber. Their on-again, off-again relationship spanned years, and ended badly.
Relationships are hard to begin with, but we can’t imagine just how complicated celebrities’ dating lives are. The busy schedules. The boundless access that fame and money must bring. And, of course, the public scrutiny. The media covered each step of these celebrities’ on-again and off-again phases. Coverage for some of them, like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, could probably fill a small novel.
But let's be honest: We can't look away from following celebrities' dating lives. Speaking of which, let's hope we can add Jenny Slate and Chris Evans to round-up soon. Fingers crossed for a reconciliation.
Read These Stories Next: