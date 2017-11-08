We spent a lot of time with Jack and Rebecca in this episode, and we learned a lot about the story behind them legally adopting Randall. It's a normal process; they had a few home visits and interviews and such. All is going well until they go to the court for what is supposed to be a quick approval following a glowing recommendation. The first judge says that he has a few questions and needs to talk to their caseworker, so they’ll need to reschedule. When they run into him in the courthouse lobby, Jack quickly pulls him aside. The judge tells them that he thinks that Randall should be with a Black family. Jack and Rebecca are obviously upset by this, but are determined to make sure that they can legally adopt their son. Rebecca sends him a letter with a family portrait explaining that Randall is their son, he’s been with them for over a year, and basically proves this judge wrong. When they head back to the courthouse a few weeks later, the judge has recused himself and Randall legally becomes their son. It’s such a sweet moment for them all, but the story itself just highlighted how often being an interracial family is brought up to the Pearsons.