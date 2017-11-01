After they sleep together, and he is in a hurry to leave, Kate correctly deduces that he’s married, a hunch she had before she slept with him. It was the fact that he was cheating on his wife, not necessarily that he was ashamed of Kate or her body, that made him quick to leave the prying eyes of his friends at the bar. Kate nonchalantly calls Steve out on it in a way that suggests she’s been in similar situations before. She also talks about her own sex life as a waiting game for something to “feel right.” And unlike the scene at the bar, this is something that any number of twentysomethings might identify with.