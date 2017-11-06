If you've seen season 2 of Stranger Things, then you know the people of Hawkins have a lot more to worry about than who they're currently romancing. (There are literally monsters.) However, that didn't stop my shipper heart from warming to Sean Astin's "Bob the Brain," whom Joyce (Winona Ryder) fell for in between the show's freshman and sophomore seasons.
Unfortunately, like Barb before him, Bob was not long for this world — and with his demise also came the end of Joyce's short-lived onscreen love life.
So what's next for Joyce in the romance department? Astin doesn't know (he didn't exactly survive his short time on the show) but he does have an idea about who he wants Joyce to end up with. In fact, it's quite possibly the most obvious person on the planet: David Harbour's Chief Hopper.
Advertisement
In an interview with Variety, Astin revealed that he was a little bummed to come in as Ryder's love interest — that's how hard he repped Hopper and Joyce.
"I certainly was rooting for Hopper [David Harbour] and Joyce to get together in the first season. And when I realised I was coming on as Winona’s love interest, I was like, I’m not sure I would want to be with Winona," Astin told Variety. "I would want Hopper to be with Winona! As a fan of the show, is the audience going to be like just get rid of that idiot because I really want to finish the romantic story between Hopper and Joyce?"
Fortunately for Astin, a monster from the Upside Down did get rid of Bob, paving a somewhat smooth path for Hopper and Joyce to unite in love. However, he probably didn't consider a few other factors, like the fact that Hopper will likely be pretty busy as a new dad to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and that Joyce will need at least a little time to get over the fact that her beau was mauled to death by an otherworldly demodog.
But still! Hopper and Joyce getting the Bob seal of approval only means it's one step closer to becoming a reality. We'll have to wait until the promised season 3 of Stranger Things to find out if this ship officially sets sail.
Advertisement