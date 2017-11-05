This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things 2. Reading on will reveal plot points about the season.
After watching every episode of Stranger Things season 2, you're left with many unanswered questions. It turns out, though, that the most important Stranger Things question you should be asking yourself has nothing to do with the show itself, but the actors who star in it. Get ready because it's time for fans to channel their inner Sheriff Jim Hopper to solve the case of: is this Stranger Things couple dating IRL?
Charlie Heaton, better known as lovable loner Jonathan Byers, posted a black and white photo from Paris. The caption was simply "La vie en gris." Translated into English, it means "life in grey." Look closely, and you'll notice a familiar face in this very gray photo: Natalia Dyer, a.k.a. Nancy Wheeler.
This photo in no way confirms the two co-stars are dating. (We've reached out to both Heaton and Dyer's reps to actually confirm, but they did not reply at press time.) But rumours about these two have been swirling for a while.
Earlier this year, Heaton and Dyer were spotted walking through Los Angeles International Airport together after attending the Golden Globes with the rest of the cast. Then again in October, Heaton and Dyer were spotted holding hands in New York City. Of course, friends can hold hands and go on trips together. Last year, Heaton and Dyer went to Spain together, posting photos on their Instas. Dyer even got a little punny with a photo from that trip, which featured Heaton and a bunch of birds: “Wow congrats @charlie.r.heaton on his new one man show Stranger Wings!! Sure gonna miss you s2 but happy you’re doing what you love.”
You know who also does all this stuff together? Couples — which is why Stranger Things fans are convinced the two are dating and have been for some time. The duo have stayed mum on the topic of a relationship, however. When TMZ asked Dyer about dating Heaton she said "Whether people are dating or hanging out, I think that our cast just is cool with each other. I mean, I won’t speak for anybody else...We’re all one big family."
That might not be the answer you were looking for, but maybe that's part of the fun. After all, Stranger Things fans had to wait a whole season to see Jancy happen and that was certainly worth the wait, right? Even though Dyer said the scene in which Nancy and Jonathan finally kiss wasn't very romantic at all.
“There’s a bunch of people sitting around a monitor watching you make out," Dyer told Newsweek. "Those scenes can be awkward, but for me it was fine." She added, “Charlie and I have worked together long enough. There was more tension from other people on set, if anything.”
We'll close this case for now and just let these two be whatever it is they want to be. Especially if it means we get more bird photo. As we've said before and we'll say again, Stranger Things Instagrams are always the best.
