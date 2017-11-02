All The Clues That Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Are Jelena-ing

Here we go again. Rumours of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's possible reconciliation have bubbled under the surface pretty much since they broke up back in 2014, but we've never taken them that seriously. Until now. Shortly before news broke that Selena and The Weeknd had ended things she was spotted having breakfast with her former flame. Turns out, that was just the first domino in a long string of clues that this couple maaaaaaay be getting back together. Or at least, that they've totally made amends.
"She and Abel [Tesfaye] have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship," a source told People about Selena's recent breakup with the artist. "It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them."
While the "Wolves" singer has stayed mum on the split, she has previously been vocal about her and Justin's demise.
"It's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually," she told Ryan Seacrest over the summer, reflecting on her past flings. "I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."
It's true that the two former lovebirds have grown so much in the past three years, and perhaps this time apart was exactly what the doctor ordered, just like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.
We really don't – but don't worry — we can still speculate. Ahead are all the clues that everyone's favourite couple is possibly getting back together.