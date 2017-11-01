17 Can't Miss Holiday Movies & Who To See Them With

It’s November 1, so today marks the start of the most wonderful time of year. No, I’m not talking about the start of the holiday season, with its turkey decorations and relentless blaring of Christmas tunes. I’m talking about the start of the holiday movie season. As of November, there’s a new Oscar-worthy movie to look forward to practically every weekend.
As the weather grows more dreary, you can head towards the shelter of a movie theater with the friends and family you’re already spending the holidays with. On Thanksgiving weekend, you can watch Netflix’ bid for the Oscars. On December 8, you can watch a sweeping love story play out between a woman — and a mutant mer-creature. And on Christmas day, you’ll be treated to a Hugh Jackman-helped musical, because clearly Hollywood knew what we wanted for the holidays.
Here are the movies we’re most excited for, and who you should see them with.
Read These Stories Next: