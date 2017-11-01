November Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month

Call Me By Your Name is the achingly beautiful story of two men (Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet) who fall in love during a heady Italian summer. Lady Bird documents a defiant teen's (Saoirse Ronan) last year of high school, during which she longs to escape her California upbringing and go to college on the East Coast. Mudbound is the new offering from Pariah helmer Dee Rees.