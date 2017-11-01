November Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month

November officially kicks off the holiday season, which means blockbusters are hitting theaters and TV shows are all set to make you weep with holiday episodes (we're looking at you, This Is Us). Alongside big tentpoles like Thor: Ragnarok, though, we're also getting some wonderful indie movies that are definitely worth your time.
Call Me By Your Name is the achingly beautiful story of two men (Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet) who fall in love during a heady Italian summer. Lady Bird documents a defiant teen's (Saoirse Ronan) last year of high school, during which she longs to escape her California upbringing and go to college on the East Coast. Mudbound is the new offering from Pariah helmer Dee Rees.
If TV is more your speed, there are a slew of new offerings for when you need to escape your family (hey, it happens) for a Thanksgiving binge. Netflix is releasing Alias Grace, a Handmaid's Tale-esque series based on a Margaret Atwood novel that was short-listed for a Booker Award. Search Party returns for another dark, comedic spiral into the lives of NYC millennials.
And if you're more of a reader, get ready for stars to collide when two actors — Chad Michael Murray and Krysten Ritter — release their debut novels.
You'll find recommendations from Refinery29's entertainment team for all of those and more ahead.