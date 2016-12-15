These Are The Holiday Lyrics That ALWAYS Trip Us Up

It's the most wonderful time of the year, which can only mean one thing: Holiday songs are everywhere.
The radio is playing Christmas songs 24/7, Spotify is suggesting holiday playlists, and your mom is probably dusting off her favorite oldies Christmas CD. That's great! Because, really, who doesn't love to listen to holiday music? Well, at least until December 26.
But there's just one problem: You don't really know all the lyrics to your favorite Christmas songs. Don't be ashamed — most people don't know the proper lyrics to any song, let alone music they only hear a few times a year.
So we decided to round up some of our favorite holiday tunes and include the lyrics that always trip us up. Who knows? Maybe you're a lyric master and this entire list is useless. Or maybe you always thought they were saying, "There's a birthday party at the home of Barbara Gray," instead of "Farmer Gray" in "Sleigh Ride." Now, you know the truth.
Click through, memorize, and sing without shame.
