After this scary stunt, Ally and Ivy kick their escape plan into high gear. The next day they are preparing to pick Ozzy up from school, leave town, and never look back. I don’t blame them one bit. All they have to do is wait until pick up time. To their horror, however, Winter has already picked Kai up and now they need a plan B. Ally has one, and it doesn’t fair well for Ivy. At their home later that night, Ally reveals how she overcame the suicidal thoughts and her her fears while locked up in the mental health facility. She replaced her anxieties with an even stronger desire to get revenge against Ivy and the cult. Ally shares this information over dinner with Ivy, who has the gall to be offended. While drinking wine and eating pasta, Ivy doubts her wife’s newfound confidence and ability to act on her urges. But Ally already has, Kai may have been bluffing about his poisoning but Ally is not, and she’s been watching Ivy ingest the cyanide she put into the food. As Ivy convulses and spits up blood, Ally confirms with a smile that she has accomplished half of what she set out to do.