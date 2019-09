At this point in the season, American Horror Story: Cult is finally living up to its subtitle. We know exactly what Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) is up to with his group of killer clowns from opposite sides of aisle, and how he plans on accomplishing it. Kai hopes that the citizens of Brookfield Heights will become scared enough to trust him to take over the government. And after last night’s episode, we know how he’s recruiting people to join him as well. For many of his cult members, Kai has leveraged the human emotion that is just as common as fear: desire.