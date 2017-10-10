Meadow was ready to leave Kai when she overheard him telling Ivy (Alison Pill) the exact same things he’s shared with Meadow first. But Ivy is a lesbian. And when he locked pinkies with Ivy and heard all about her resentments towards her wife Ally, he offered his sister Winter (Billie Lourd) as a better prize. In a few sexually charged moments it appears that Ivy may have taken him up on the offer. Ironically, Winter also used her sexuality against Ally, as well. In a boundary-crossing scene involving a stressed-out Ally and her bathtub, Winter set Ally up to look like she was cheating on Ivy.