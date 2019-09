When we started American Horror Story: Cult , it was hard to tell what was fact, what was hallucination, and what was wild fan theorizing. Were the murder clowns and Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) actually connected, or were they a terrifying coincidence? Is something deeply questionable going on with Ivy Mayfair-Richards (Alison Pill) , or are we as paranoid as poor Ally Mayfair-Richards (Sarah Paulson)? And, most importantly: are we ever going to get any details about this titular cult? Finally, we know the answer is “yes” to all of those questions thanks to the revelatory fourth episode, “11/9.”