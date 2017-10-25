Kai himself has dived headfirst into his new role as councilman and he’s using his usual tactics, fear and intimidation, to sway votes in his favor. He gets them to pass a decree allowing his armed henchmen to act as private security in their hometown of Brookfield Heights, Michigan. Thanks to a flashback scene, we also know how Kai became obsessed with political power. Apparently him and Winter used to pass the time pretending to be anti-abortion bigots on the dark web. They were so good at it that a pastor named Charles invited the pair of him to his Judgement House. It turns out Pastor Charles was a psychopath who was holding people he believed to be sinners against their will in various states of torture. Kai was pretty disturbed by the whole thing and ended up killing Pastor Charles with one of his own torture devices. According to Winter, that’s when Kai dyed his hair, started using Adderall, and hadn’t been the same since. Although, after this episode, all of Winter’s recollections are questionable.