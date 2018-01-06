Story from TV Shows

Good Girls Revolt Will Not Receive A Second Season, Despite Fans Wanting More Of The Feminist Series

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.
According to Deadline on Friday, Good Girls Revolt will not receive a second season. Per the report, a season 2 pitch was taken out by creator Dana Calvo, however, a deal was not reached.
This article was originally published on October 16th 2017.
After the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon suspended Roy Price, the head of its entertainment studio, after a sexual harassment complaint surfaced and Rose McGowan criticised the company for failing to support her initial allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Twitter was up in arms about a very specific aspect of the story: canceled TV show Good Girls Revolt. The drama about women working at Newsweek's Manhattan office in the 1960s had just one season before Amazon — specifically, Roy Price — gave it the boot.
"Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to Refinery29 following McGowan's tweets. "We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Co."
Twitter is doing some reviewing of its own, and, in light of Price's suspension and the aftermath of the Weinstein revelations, is calling for the show to come back.
Most prominently, star Anna Camp tweeted about the controversy.
"He cancelled #goodgirlsrevolt a show about sexual discrimination and harassment in the workplace," she said of Price.
Her husband, Skylar Astin, even weighed in.
Other fans are joining Astin in calling upon Amazon to bring back the show and give it the airtime it deserves.
"DEAR @AmazonVideo MAYBE BRING BACK GOOD GIRLS REVOLT WHICH WAS CANCELLED WITHOUT ROY PRICE SEEING IT THAT'S A THING YOU COULD DO," writer Rachel Syme tweeted passionately at the company.
"Saying it again: NOW can we have season 2 of #GoodGirlsRevolt?" Washington Post TV critic Hank Stuever captioned a link to the news of Price's suspension.
Other fans are using this as an opportunity to remind the world just how much the show meant to them, and how Price's involvement in its cancelation stings all over again thanks to the recent allegations of sexual misconduct.
In light of the week women have just had, another season of a show about independence and equality sounds like just what the doctor ordered.
Refinery29 has reached out to Good Girls Revolt creator Dana Calvo for comment and will update this story if we hear back.
