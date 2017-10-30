Demi Lovato Dressed As Selena For Halloween & It Was Perfect

Demi Lovato marched right into Halloween 2017 with one goal in mind: to win the celebrity costume contest, and hello, she came through. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer posted photos of her Selena costume onto her Snapchat account, and wow, we are totally floored by the resemblance between Lovato and the late musician.
In her snaps, Lovato is wearing a version of the sparkly purple jumpsuit that Selena famously wore for a huge show at the Houston Astrodome. It was Selena's biggest crowd of her career, and it would be her last live performance before her tragic death. "She actually was beading, putting the pearls on right before her show in the dressing room. She also did her boots. She could bead pretty quick… She was just sewing while she was talking," Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister, told Entertainment Weekly.
Lovato captured all of Selena's most memorable details from that look. She's rocking the most perfect red lipstick, wavy dark hair with puffy bangs, and a French tip manicure. Fans of both singers were in awe of Lovato's commitment to getting the look down exact.
DEMI LOVATO AS SELENA ... I'M HERE FOR THIS ?? pic.twitter.com/75bNzOLkIq— joseph ??? (@stussyjoseph) October 29, 2017
Demi Lovato looks undeniably gorgeous as Selena Quintanilla for Halloween!?? pic.twitter.com/eQof5Sxm9z— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2017
@Randy_Couture Thank you @ddlovato for inviting us to your epic Halloween party!!! I like any excuse to dress up!!! pic.twitter.com/WRI9Oq6jzZ— Mindy Robinson (@iheartmindy) October 29, 2017
DEMI LOVATO DRESSED AS SELENA. I AM SWEATING. pic.twitter.com/6Lo5GP5JsV— konfectionery kween™ (@muhhhrie) October 29, 2017
Selena Quintanilla (who, ahem, is simply known as Selena) was a beloved Tejano music icon in the mid 90s. She died in 1995, after being shot by her former assistant Yolanda Salídvar. Selena still has legions of fans and has been commemorated with a MAC Cosmetics collection and a Google Doodle. Selena is also finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She's cherished by music fans all over the world, even people who aren't familiar with Tejano music. Sadly, she died right before her lauded English pop music crossover record was released.
