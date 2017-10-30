The Heartbreaking Eleven & Hopper Connection You Might Have Missed

The clues in Stranger Things go deeper than just demogorgons. It looks like the Duffer brothers, who are to blame for your 24-hour binge-watch over the weekend after season 2 dropped on Netflix, wove a ton of smaller clues into the show as well, and fans have noticed. Specifically, it has to do with that bracelet fans noticed Chief Hopper (David Harbour) wearing in season 1. Harbour ended up confirming those theories in an interview with The Young Folks.
"There’s actually a little Easter egg that’s in that scene we came up with," he told the outlet. "The blue bracelet on my right wrist is actually one of my daughter’s hair ribbons, which she wears in the flashback that he took after her hair fell out. And in the first scene, when he wakes up, he touches it. It’s the first thing he touches every day just to make sure to always remember her."
Now, take a look at the bracelet Eleven is wearing during the finale at the school dance:
eleven is wearing the blue bracelet that hopper always wears (aka sara’s old hair bow) at the snowball with mike. i’m really nOT OKAY pic.twitter.com/g5y7CcBArR— SPOILERS // savannah (@babysittersteve) October 28, 2017
"eleven is wearing the blue bracelet that hopper always wears (aka sara’s old hair bow) at the snowball with mike. i’m really nOT OKAY" a fan accounted tweeted after noticing the detail. Naturally, this is breaking everyone's hearts.
omg u made me emotionally unstable right now, how precious— ʇoƃɹɐɯ ? bitchin' (@punkyeleven) October 28, 2017
"omg u made me emotionally unstable right now, how precious"
I didn't notice that..... Why would you do this to me? pic.twitter.com/Kmp91EiBt4— Siddhant Pandey (@SidPhoenix2211) October 29, 2017
"I didn't notice that..... Why would you do this to me?"
I AM NOT OKAY I AM SO NOT OKAY I FORGOT WHAT IT FEELS LIKE TO BE OKAY— SPOILERR NOT OKAY★ (@brokenlanes) October 29, 2017
"I AM NOT OKAY I AM SO NOT OKAY I FORGOT WHAT IT FEELS LIKE TO BE OKAY"
While this connection hasn't been confirmed by either the actors or the creators, it does feel pretty in line with the show's tendency for including small details and playing with our emotions. There are sure to be more details coming out in the next few weeks, but if the next season promises to go even more in-depth on their friendship, then we'll happily wait.
