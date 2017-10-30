While Stranger Things is usually the kind of show that leaves you with more questions than answers, the season 2 finale “The Gate” gave viewers a shocking amount of closure. Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) finally kissed. The Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton)-Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer)-Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) love triangle ended on as final a note as high school romance can. And, the shadow monster was banished from Hawkins, Indiana. All of that certainly makes the sci-fi drama of Hawkins feel pretty wrapped up. But, once you get past the broad strokes of Stranger Things 2, there are quite a few major unanswered questions hiding below the surface of all this finality.
Keep reading for all the mysteries we’ll be waiting for Stranger Things season 3 to answer. Until then, there’s one huge reason we’re worried about fan-favourite Jim Hopper (David Harbour).
