Is Drunk Yoga Officially Taking The Quirky Yoga Trend Too Far?

Eli Walker teaches the £24 basic vinyassa class alongside an open bar with unlimited wine, which students can bring with them to their mats. "I've had a lot of people, whether in classes, or friends, or people I met at parties say something like, 'I'd love to try yoga but I can't because I'm not flexible, or too afraid I'd look stupid,'" she told Gothamist. "I thought it would be fun to turn yoga into more of a party. If I made it into a game it would make people more comfortable."