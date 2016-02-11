Pet owners are a dedicated bunch. We've already seen them doing yoga with their cats, dogs, and even a turtle. But, Huffington Post U.K. reports, Rachel Brathen (a.k.a. Yoga Girl) had to take it an adorable step further. She received a baby rescue goat for Christmas — and found that her new little friend is a bit of a baa-sana master.
Brathen got the goat, Penny Lane, as a present from her husband. They live in Aruba and run an animal-rescue operation on the side called Sgt. Pepper's Friends.
Not to be outdone, Penny also has her own Instagram account with over 40K followers. There, she showcases more of her impressive climbing skills. However, slippery surfaces may not be her forte.
Perhaps one day she'll join her brethren in climbing trees — or just tree pose.
