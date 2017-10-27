While we probably shouldn't hold our breath waiting to see photos of Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender's wedding in Ibiza earlier this month, there is at least one matrimonial object we can at last feast our eyes upon. Vikander stepped onto the red carpet at an event on Thursday night and nearly blinded photographers with her wedding and engagement rings.
Vikander was attending the opening of the New York Louis Vuitton exhibit Volez, Voguez, Voyagez, a.k.a. the place where the world first saw that other beautiful Swede, Alexander Skarsgård, show off his ridiculous new haircut. Vikander and Fassbender have been frustratingly quiet about their wedding, so it's a relief that she at least held up her hand so we could see her new hardware. Based on close-up photographs, it looks like she has an engagement ring surrounded by a diamond ring wrap band. All that bling complemented her long white floral coat, from the Louis Vuitton 2018 Spring Ready-to-Wear collection.
Vikander and Fassbender met in 2014 on the set of the movie The Light Between Oceans. The couple got married over the weekend of October 14, according to People, in a private ceremony at La Granja, a farmstead resort. Afterwards, they honeymooned in Italy.
The couple doesn't talk much about each other to the press, but in bits and pieces, fans have gotten a sense of this new Hollywood super-couple. This Vanity Fair quote from The Light Between Oceans director Derek Cianfrance, who had a front-row seat to their budding love story, is basically a picture of the ideal marriage:
"What I saw was two great people who were so supportive of each other, who were really picking each other up, and pushing each other," he said. "They were an undeniably good match and they pushed each other. ... Michael and Alicia, they were like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. They were going to make one another better. And they were better together."
