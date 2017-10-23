A teeny, tiny percentage of the population is born royal. A larger proportion of the population acts like they are royal. On Halloween, though, anyone can act like a royal (and not get flack for it). Whether you take your inspiration from The Crown or from the Queen and her corgis, the royal family has ample Halloween inspiration.
But dressing as the royal family is just skimming the surface of potential costumes inspired by good ol' Blighty. After all, some of the best fandoms in the world are inspired by British TV — I’m talking about you, Doctor Who. Beyond dressing as a time-traveling alien, you can don the fashion of the ‘20s while being the Crawley sisters from Downton Abbey. Or, you can be the best cooking show judge of all time: Mary Berry.
