I don’t know about you, but ever since I started watching Riverdale, I’ve probably logged what would add up to be over a dozen hours daydreaming about how it might feel to make-out with Cole Sprouse or even more intriguing, the fictional Jughead Jones. Finally after months of wondering, Lili Reinhart, the actress who plays Betty Cooper, Juggie’s gf, dished on what it's like to kiss the actor, and it seems like she has nothing but compliments.
In a recently interview with Entertainment Tonight, Riehnhart was asked, "When you have to film those more intimate scenes, what is it like for you as an actor?" Apparently, it’s really not that bad. The actress explained, "I feel like it's very comfortable, at this point." She continued, "I mean it’s The CW, you’re not getting too crazy. It’s just like, kissing and hugging."
Sure, we have yet to see Bughead actually do the deed, but I can’t help but think about that particularly sexy scene in last season’s finale when the couple found themselves alone in F.P.’s trailer — a screenshot of which may or may not be saved to my iPhone. Because the cast is so close, however, Reinhart says having to act out scenes like that isn't awkward. She told ET, "I mean, I think we’re all so comfortable with one another that it's not even really a thing. We have a kissing scene, it’s fine. We don’t even really think twice about it."
The ET interviewer went on to suggest that it probably helps that Reinhart and Sprouse are so close IRL, and Reinharts responded, smiling, "We get along. We’re doing good." God, please let that be another hint that the two are actually dating. While Reinharts' scoop might not be the steamiest, the actress does confirm all my suspicions that kissing Cole Sprouse ain’t too shabby.
