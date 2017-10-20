When was the last time a horror film was leading in awards nominations? Now, when was the last time you saw a horror film that so perfectly captures complex social interactions with quotable lines and deadly gore scenes?
The answer to those questions is Jordan Peele's masterpiece film, Get Out. The movie was such a hit with audiences that Chance the Rapper bought out screenings of the movie in Chicago. And now, the movie is being critically lauded with a heaping of award nominations by the IFP Gotham, according to Deadline. It's picked up noms for best feature, best screenplay and breakthrough director (it was written and directed by Peele), and best actor for Daniel Kaluuya, who plays Chris. That shot of him sitting in the chair with tears streaming down his eyes is iconic.
The IFP Gotham awards are worth paying attention to because they are often good indicators of which independent films what may do well at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. Get Out was almost never made — Jordan Peele told CNN that he looked at writing the script as practice for future projects. "I didn't feel like I would go out on a limb for something that really sounds so controversial," he says. But the film went on to gross $253.1 million, which breaks a record for highest-earning film from a black writer-director.
Also raking in the noms is The Florida Project, which stars Willem Dafoe. Lady Bird also picked up three nominations: breakthrough director and best screenplay, both for Greta Gerwig, and best actress for Saoirse Ronan. Both of the films are from independent film powerhouse A24, which also put out Moonlight, last year's Oscar winner for Best Picture.
