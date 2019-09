As Holden starts spending more time with serial killers than his girlfriend, the agent’s “empathy,” which Debbie says he has a lot of in “Episode 1,” starts to plummet. By “Episode 7,” viewers realise just how much spending time in the darkness of mass murderers has gotten to him. In the instalment, Debbie tries to seduce her boyfriend with some sexy black lingerie, fishnet thigh-high stockings, and black patent pumps. Unfortunately, the shoes look almost identical to the ones serial killer Jerome Brudos (Happy Anderson) masturbated to mere feet away from Holden. So, as Debbie is putting the movies on the agent, all he can do is think about the perversion of “trophy king” Jerome and the murderer pleasuring himself. Now, far from the communicative, empathetic person he once was, Holden blames Debbie for his lack of performance, saying he can’t get in the mood because of all her sexy accoutrements. “This? It’s just… not you,” he accuses her. It’s no wonder Debbie storms out of the room in her heels.