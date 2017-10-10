Tyler Posey Brushes Off His His Leaked Nudes

It seems like every day a new celebrity is the victim of a cyber attack that exposes their private information and photos to the world. Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey was one such star who had private photos leaked thanks to hackers, but instead of being enraged by the whole ordeal, he's taking it in stride.
Back in January of 2017, videos of Posey, which allegedly featured the Jane the Virgin actor naked, surfaced on Twitter. The cyber attack happened shortly after Posey's Teen Wolf co-star, Cody Christian, also fell victim to a leak. Now, in an interview with Us Weekly, Posey has opened up about what was going on in his mind when these personal images were made public.
"I don’t care. It puts less stress [on you] if you just brush it off," said the actor, who will next appear on MTV's Scream: The TV Series.
It's awesome that the star has no qualms about appearing nude in the Twitter feed of complete strangers. However, it's worth wondering if Posey's ability to "brush off" the invasion of privacy has more to do with the fact that he's a guy than anything else. Men are rarely attacked when nude photos circulate — in fact, rarely does anyone bat an eye. When a woman has naked photos released, she is often shamed or called a "slut," despite the fact that the person who has released said images has committed a crime against her.
Think about how Kim Kardashian is still getting crap for her sex tape (which was released without her permission and made while she was in a relationship), while most of us probably don't even remember that Brad Pitt, also a huge star, had nude photos leaked as well. There's definitely a double standard. Women are made to feel ashamed of their naked bodies, even when they want to keep them private. Men can laugh naked photos off.
"I was just so afraid," Jennifer Lawrence told Vanity Fair when her own private video was leaked. "I didn’t know how this would affect my career."
It's great that Posey isn't giving his hacker any power, and I hope no man ever feels publicly humiliated by naked photos. However, had this hack happened to a woman, I have a feeling we would be having a different conversation.
