Teen Wolf‘s Cody Christian Released A Statement After His Private Videos Were Leaked

Cody Christian, who stars as Theo Raeken on Teen Wolf and Mike Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars, was the victim of a digital hack earlier this month. Now, he's speaking out for the first time since the incident. After a 20-day Twitter hiatus, Christian took to the social media platform to thank his fans for their support. "Love each and every one of you with all of my heart," he tweeted. "Incredibly grateful for the unwavering support. Enjoy the winter finale tonight!"
Unfortunately, Christian isn't the only Teen Wolf star to have private videos and photos leaked by hackers. Tyler Posey was the reported victim of a recent hack, too. (Posey hasn't tweeted since December.) We're glad to see Christian isn't giving up on social media after the leak, and we're hoping the hackers who released the stars' photos will be apprehended for invasion of privacy. This news story is all too common.
