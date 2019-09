Teen Wolf‘s Cody Christian Released A Statement After His Private Videos Were Leaked

Cody Christian, who stars as Theo Raeken on Teen Wolf and Mike Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars, was the victim of a digital hack earlier this month. Now, he's speaking out for the first time since the incident. After a 20-day Twitter hiatus, Christian took to the social media platform to thank his fans for their support. "Love each and every one of you with all of my heart," he tweeted. "Incredibly grateful for the unwavering support. Enjoy the winter finale tonight!"