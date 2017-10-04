Like it or not, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are dating. One person who really doesn't like it? Sofia's father, Lionel Richie. He spoke to Us Weekly at the American Idol auditions in New York City on Wednesday 4th October, and they asked him if he was shocked by the news.
"Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on," he replied. "I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?"
The couple confirmed the news via Instagram late last month when the 19-year-old snapped a picture of a cake that read "Congratulations Scott & Sophia [sic]." What exactly we were supposed to be congratulating them for remains unclear.
This isn't the first time Disick, who is 34, has stepped out with a younger woman. Back in May, people thought the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was having a fling with 19-year-old Bella Thorne.
"I throw a lot of house parties, and that’s how I meet these people," she told Complex on how they met. "They come to my house party and they’re like, 'Yo, I heard you’re having a party,' and I’m just like, 'Okay, French Montana. Hi, French.' That’s how I met Scott — he came to a house party of mine [with French] and I was like 'hi'."
But as for their supposedly whirlwind Cannes romance? Apparently, it's not as much of a "thing" as we thought.
"I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up...I just wasn’t down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.' We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to fucking dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'"
As far as Disick and Richie are concerned, however, things are just getting started.
