"My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism," the "Dangerous Woman" singer wrote.
Grande is among many celebrities who have stepped forward to remark on the tragic shooting Sunday evening. Gunman Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 400 in a series of attacks during an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas. Officials say Paddock died by a gunshot to the head shortly after the attack.
Advertisement
The incident is a tragedy; not everyone has deemed it "terrorism" as of yet. Clark County, Nevada Sheriff Joe Lombardo called the shooter a "local individual." However, others on Twitter insist the attack was an act of domestic terrorism.
As far as celebrities go, Grande is not alone. Late night television host David Letterman tweeted that Paddock wasn't a "lone wolf" — a term that mirrors "local individual" — he was a terrorist.
My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017
Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was NOT a “lone wolf”, he was NOT “mentally ill”, he was a TERRORIST. End white privilege today.— David Letterman (@DavidLetternan) October 2, 2017
Lady Gaga also invoked the word, writing, "This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now." The singer also called for gun control. Similarly, Shameless star Emmy Rossum tweeted a call to arms, demanding that we refer to the attack as "terrorism."
50 dead. Over 400 in the hospital. And we continue to call this a LONE WOLF? Call it TERRORISM because that's what it is.— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017
This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol ??— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017
Grande has experience responding to attacks of terror. Grande was on stage at the Manchester arena in May of this year when a bomb went off, killing 22 and wounding 59. It was quickly labeled an act of terror, and Grande tweeted about the event immediately.
"Broken," she wrote. "From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."
Grande proceeded to raise a significant sum of money for the families of the 22 victims. Then, she hosted a fundraising concert called One Love Manchester, which featured artists such as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Miley Cyrus.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement