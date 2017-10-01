As much as we love Netflix's original programming, it has come at a painful price: the elimination of several of our favourite repeat binge shows. One Tree Hill, 30 Rock, and Friday Night Lights disappeared from the service on Sunday, as expected. Ouch. But OK, at least we could celebrate sweater weather with a good Gilmore Girls rewatch, right? Or maybe not.
Some Netflix subscribers were doing just that, getting all cozy with their various devices...
Autumn is here!! I'm ready for cosy jumpers and pumpkin spiced lattes and rainy days and Gilmore Girls rewatch (and #FX2017) ?☕☔ pic.twitter.com/e6sJ823tcH— Bo Marit // FX2017 (@BoMarit89) October 1, 2017
Then, to their horror, they suddenly couldn't find Gilmore Girls on 1st October. This realisation brought a bit of hysteria to Twitter.
Fresh off of telling the president of the United States that he was going straight to hell, Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped in to express his distress over the matter.
?I WAS ONLY ON SEASON THREEEEEEEEEE@thelaurengraham do you end up with the coffee man no don't tell me I'll buy 'emhttps://t.co/7mxSUJK8dq https://t.co/oiYOAQoWzO— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 1, 2017
"I WAS ONLY ON SEASON THREEEEEEEEEE," he wrote. "@thelaurengraham do you end up with the coffee man no don't tell me I'll buy 'em."
Being classy, as GG fans mostly are, Miranda also included a link to encourage people to donate to the Hispanic Federation's Puerto Rico relief fund.
"HELLO @netflix WHY IS GILMORE GIRLS GONE THIS IS ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE AND I AM GOING TO BURN YOUR HOUSE DOWN," Sarah Wainschel wrote.
HELLO @netflix WHY IS GILMORE GIRLS GONE THIS IS ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE AND I AM GOING TO BURN YOUR HOUSE DOWN pic.twitter.com/50JX1S8G7p— Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) October 1, 2017
In this case, the all-caps seemed completely justifiable, a mood echoed by many: "BRING BACK GILMORE GIRLS AND NO ONE GETS HURT @netflix," tweeted Peter.
they took gilmore girls off of netflix today pic.twitter.com/MQuddbJMdb— k? (@engIishrosed) October 1, 2017
That bit of attention probably woke up a few folks over at Netflix headquarters, who were able to rectify their mistake.
Gilmore girls is BACK ON. All is right with the world!!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/i1OhvtHhaF— nicole pederson (@Coleyped12) October 1, 2017
Lauren Graham delivered the good news to Miranda, still keeping with the all-caps mood, and continuing his plug for the Hispanic Federation.
I’LL NEVER TELL AND ALSO I THINK IT’S BACK UP BUT MAINLY https://t.co/nyic8aeX9f— Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) October 1, 2017
?❤️ https://t.co/Ui8njCqZLe
We do hope this was a mistake, and not someone at Netflix getting mad that Gilmore creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino just signed a multi-year deal with rival Amazon earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Amazon picked up their new show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for two seasons. That doesn't bode well for another Gilmore revival.
Nor does this quote from the Palladinos: "Amazon is the future of television and we are thrilled to tag along for the ride."
