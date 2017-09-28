A spinoff reality show for the Kardashian grandkids (we're partial to Keeping Up With The Kiddos) isn't in the works just yet, according to Kris Jenner. The reality show matriarch told Variety that it's too soon to put the tots on screen.
"I think it’s a little too early to start thinking about them," she said when asked about her grandchildren. "They’re amazing and when they’re around they are in the show but I think it’s a little too early for them to have any kind of spinoff."
Jenner, ever the diplomat, didn't give a hard "No!"
It's entirely possible we'll see a show devoted to the Kardashian grandkids in, say, the next five years. Variety points out that since the show premiered in 2007, the family has generated six new humans. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have had three children in the intervening years: Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, who is two. Kim Kardashian West has two children with Kanye West — North, four, and Saint, who will be two years old in December. Rob Kardashian had a child with Blac Chyna last year, Dream Kardashian. The children have appeared on the show — Mason's birth was a featured segment on the show in the fourth season — but the show isn't about them.
We wouldn't put it past the Kardashians to put the kiddos on blast in the coming years, though. Childhood is fascinating, and the Kardashians tend to put their most fascinating foot forward for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. At some point, Mason will get braces, Reign will take the SATs and at least one kid will grapple with teenage existentialism. When that happens, for better or worse, it's highly likely a camera might be nearby.
For now, though, the rest of the Kardashians give us plenty of reality television fodder. And Kris Jenner enjoys every moment of it.
"At the end of the day, I love it," she gushed to Variety. "I say this all the time but when I go to bed at the end of the day and I put my head down on the pillow, I really feel such a sense of satisfaction."
