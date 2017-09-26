If you're like us, you're staring at the hands of your watch, counting down the minutes until Game of Thrones returns to the TV screen. Season 7, at only seven episodes, was just not enough. And while we know that season 8 is going to top out at a paltry 6 episodes, we're comforted in knowing that season 8 is going to rule harder than Queen Cersei, First of Her Name.
How do we know? Well, the series is bringing back its biggest directors to oversee the action. According to Entertainment Weekly, Miguel Sapochnik will be returning to direct at least two, even three, episodes of the show. You may recall Sapochnik's work on such iconic episodes of the show like the "Battle of the Bastards." We still get goosebumps when we remember that chilling scene of Sansa feeding her abuser Ramsey Bolton to his own bloodthirsty hounds.
David Nutter is also returning to Game of Thrones' final season. He directed the notorious "The Rains of Castamere" episode that had non-book fans screaming at the top of their lungs. Those of us that read the books and knew the Red Wedding was coming were still similarly shocked, because his masterful direction brought that scene to horrifying reality. He also directed the season 5 finale episode "Mother's Mercy," in which Arya famously kills Ser Meryn Trant at a brothel. Nutter is adept at killing characters, which does not bode well for the few Starks left alive.
The series finale itself will be directed by David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the shows' showrunners and creators. George R.R. Martin told the two how the story ends, so presumably they're taking up director duties in order to keep it as secret as possible. The show is employing a whole host of anti-spoiler measures, so we can be as surprised as possible. We cannot wait.
