Obviously, this isn’t the only problem with how Harvey reacted to Candy’s newfound interest in directing. Although the director complains about "overhead" and "barely scratching by," he doesn’t even ask Candy how much she would like to make while learning about the movie business from him. If he’s offering her $10 to stand in front of the camera, as he puts it, can’t he offer he a similar gig for being his assistant? On top of that, Harvey recognises Candy is probably right about everything, is smart, and he likes her, but, all of that isn’t worth even trying to teach her a thing or two about filmmaking. Instead, all she could ever possibly be in his eyes is a set of holes to be penetrated for the lens of his camera. It’s impossible for him even see past that very limited point, no matter what Candy says.