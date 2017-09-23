It’s been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
Twitter is aflutter with the news that the youngest Kardashian-Jenner is expecting with boyfriend Travis Scott. But rather than congratulating the mother-to-be, people seem to be questioning whether or not this pregnancy was intended. (There are even some insane theories floating around that she's actually acting as sister Kim Kardashian West's surrogate. Gotta love Twitter!)
Advertisement
Now, granted, Jenner is young — just 20 years old. I can understand how people might view it as unusual for her to decide that motherhood is the next step at such a young age, when more and more women are tackling that milestone in their 30s. But she's also a Jenner, one who has grown up in the spotlight and achieved monumental business success before being allowed to legally take a sip of alcohol. All this to say, she is not your average 20-year-old.
But that's beside the point. In reality, the question of whether or not this pregnancy was planned or not is absolutely none of our business. Women get pregnant: Sometimes it's planned, sometimes it isn't. But that, and the decision of whether or not to keep a child that may not have been part of the plan originally, is between the mother-to-be, and her partner.
If you've been following Kylie's reality spinoff, Life of Kylie, this summer, you'll know that she's been vocal about wanting to have children. And if not, then why waste the energy judging a woman that you neither know, nor care about? The Kardashians have always been a lightning rod for controversy. The news that Kim Kardashian West had been the victim of armed robbery in Paris was immediately followed with a slew of conspiracy theories naming all the ways it could have been a hoax. This is no different. Why do we feel the need to shame an independent woman who has been making her own decisions for years now?
Advertisement
It's easy to forget that our online actions have consequences, but think of this: Kylie Jenner's child will be born into the public eye. She (if the rumours are true) will one day read those tweets questioning whether or not she was wanted by her parents.
In fact, one Twitter user summed it up perfectly: "psa: there's a way to be uncomfortable with Kylie Jenner's pregnancy without slut-shaming her, a consenting 20-year-old woman"
psa: there's a way to be uncomfortable with Kylie Jenner's pregnancy without slut shaming her, a consenting 20 year old woman ⚠️— Matt Gehring (@mattryanx) September 22, 2017
It's okay to be surprised, and yes, even uncomfortable with a 20-year-old getting pregnant. But in the US and UK, we have the incredible luck to live in a country in which a grown woman's choice of whether or not to have a child is her own — no matter how young we may think she is.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement