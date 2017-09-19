Mandy and Jeff live in a big house in the suburbs and host a podcast about their married life. They lack intimacy now that Mandy is overwhelmed with the demands of being a stay-at-home mum. Jeff isn’t much help outside of his financial contribution. Deena is finding it hard to move past her husband Andy cheating on her and wants him to get rid of his passion project Maserati since he used it to woo his mistress. Tam and Paul have lots of sex and hope to get married but Paul won’t stop texting his ex. All of them are white — Andy could possibly be a person of colour but is definitely white-passing — and all of them are cisgender. Tam is intersex and was born with a penis, but she has assured everyone that the doctors fixed it and she’s a “normal girl now.” Essentially, the fact that these financially stable couples ever have anything to argue about is worth an exposé.