No One Could Handle Nicole Kidman & Alexander Skarsgård Kissing During The Emmys

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Alexander Skarsgård's win at the 2017 Emmy Awards wasn't totally surprising — Big Little Lies made a pretty clean sweep of things at the show. But his costar's reaction to the announcement has everyone talking.
When Skarsgård won for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie, Nicole Kidman gave him a quick kiss — yes, on the lips — on his way to the stage.
Fans were quick to tweet about the incident. It seems like Kidman's real-life husband, Keith Urban, was totally on board with his wife's congratulatory move, too. Urban can be seen in the background of photos of their embrace, smiling and clapping for Skarsgård's win.
Of course, Kidman and Skarsgård's characters wouldn't be so playful in Big Little Lies context. Skarsgård's win comes for his portrayal of Perry Wright, the physically and emotionally abusive husband to Kidman's Celeste. Luckily, though, it looks like the two of them get along very well off screen.
Plenty of Twitter users could not get over that lip lock. Most of the reactions were along the lines of, "Wait, what? Did that really just happen?"
And, of course, a popular meme came back into play. (They really are just friends, though, y'all!)
Some fans had... other ideas.
And some people are already thinking of the future interviews Kidman will have to face now.
At the end of the day, Urban and Kidman are still a picture-perfect couple. But it's sweet to see her excitement for her costar's win.
