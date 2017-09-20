People Can't Believe American Students Have To Share Dorm Rooms & Their Reactions Are Priceless

There are lots of cultural differences between American colleges and British unis. One of the major ones is that students in the U.S. often stay in cramped dorm rooms — sometimes with five other people! — while over here, we get our own rooms.
For many of those stateside who move away to attend college, this apparently teaches important lessons, like how to negotiate over space with roommates, how to share a bathroom with 10 other people without freaking out, and why it's super-important to leave a sock on the door. But, at least according to a discussion that recently erupted on Twitter, British students just can't believe the hellish living conditions of American students. (Fancy, decked-out dorm rooms notwithstanding.)
Some people couldn't fathom it when they learned that, those who go away for college in America have to share rooms with strangers (at least during the first year).
wait in American unis you share the rooms? like actually have two beds in the same room?????????? pic.twitter.com/q8Nv6lNZSk— n o r a (@amberrheards) August 3, 2017
the fact that americans fork out so much for uni and then have to share a room with some rando is unreal— ḃridie (@gothsonthebeach) September 17, 2017
A lot of dorms cost as much as regular flats, but they're nowhere near as nice, so this is a totally valid point.
A country so big you get addresses like 5467 Main Street and they can't rustle up a room per student— Sarah Perry (@SarahGPerry) September 7, 2017
I'M NOT HAVING IT
I don't get it like America has SO much more space than the UK yet even in London u get a room to urself?!?— ✨dodo?potat-hoe✨ (@dodopotato) September 17, 2017
Yes, life is unfair, you guys.
And that whole SOCK ON THE DOOR thing is that REAL??— Sarah Perry (@SarahGPerry) September 7, 2017
"Oh you're shagging Lindy from Phi Beta Kappa Omegatron ok fine I'll sleep in the hall"
Uh-huh.
I shared a room for three years! It's a way for privileged 18 year olds to have to learn how to live with people and not be a dick about it.— Fiona Zublin (@bear_foot) September 7, 2017
