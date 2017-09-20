Story from Work & Money

British Students Can't Believe Americans Share Dorm Rooms & Their Reactions Are Priceless

Natalie Gontcharova
There are lots of cultural differences between American colleges and British unis. Apparently, one of the major ones is that students in the U.S. often stay in cramped dorm rooms — sometimes with five other people! — while those across the pond get their own rooms.
For many of those stateside who move away to attend college, this teaches important lessons, like how to negotiate over space with roommates, how to share a bathroom with 10 other people without freaking out, and why it's super-important to leave a sock on the door. But, at least according to a discussion that recently erupted on Twitter, British students just can't believe the hellish living conditions of American students. (Fancy, decked-out dorm rooms notwithstanding.)
Some people couldn't fathom it when they learned that, yes, those of us who go away for college have to share rooms with strangers (at least during the first year).
A lot of dorms cost as much as regular apartments, but they're nowhere near as nice, so this is a totally valid point.
Yes, life is unfair, you guys.
Uh-huh. It sure beats being in the same room as your roommate when they're shagging Lindy, though, so what choice do we have?! But the sock on the door isn't the only method: Some of us also had roommates who left cryptic messages on the whiteboard.
This woman chimed in to say that dorm rooms have an arguably necessary function in society. Plus, dorm life gives us an endless supply of roommate horror stories.
