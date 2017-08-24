This Dorm Room Is Way Nicer Than Our Apartments — & You Have To See The Makeover

When we recall dorm rooms from our college days, we think of string lights and the same generic posters on every single wall, whether it was Bob Marley or Gustav Klimt's The Kiss. But one Texas State University freshman's mom helped transform hers into a space that could easily be featured in a design magazine.
Sheila Ybarra, mom of biology major Skylar Bantz (pictured), worked for over 10 hours with a team of eight family members and friends to completely make over her daughter's new home, which is in a 50-year-old building known as "scary" Sterry Hall. Her Facebook post with photos of the makeover went viral, with thousands of commenters complimenting the project and asking questions.
"All of her friends are super-excited about it as well as her dorm neighbors, but most of all the two girls just really wanted a space that was comfortable and felt like a home away from home," Ybarra told Refinery29. "A dorm makeover can really change your mindset for college and being away from home."
Ybarra told the Houston Chronicle that she split the cost with the parents of Skylar's roommate, Adeline Vela. "We are pretty budget-friendly, so most of the items we got were from Ikea, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Amazon," she said.
It's hard to believe that they started with a basic, drab 16-by-16 space. The team replaced the college beds with loft beds, and fit an entertainment center, coffee machine, and printer in the nooks under the beds. The newly palatial-looking room is outfitted with a faux-brick wall, monogrammed desk chairs, a homework-and-beauty nook (duh, you need one), and lots of fuzzy throw pillows.
We've seen plenty of fancy dorm rooms before, but this one definitely wins points for style and innovation. Click ahead for the before and after photos and our interview with Ybarra.