Jake Gyllenhaal will never be able to forget those "plaid shirt days," just as Gyllenhaal's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift promised in her heartbreaking song "All Too Well." Of course, that may have to do with the fact that people can't stop, won't stop talking about his past romance with the popstar.
First, a little refresher: Swift and Gyllenhaal allegedly dated for several months in autumn of 2010, before parting ways before the New Year. They even spent Swift's 21st birthday apart, which was reportedly the inspiration for the singer's track "The Moment I Knew." However, it's "All Too Well" that seemingly has the most evidence of being about her short romance with Gyllenhaal, including the many references to fall weather.
Advertisement
Flash forward to 2017. Gyllenhaal is portraying real-life American hero Jeff Bauman, who lost both legs during the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, in his upcoming movie Stronger. However, while Gyllenhaal no doubt studied the man he would be portraying onscreen, what he didn't anticipate was that Bauman would savagely rip into his love life during their joint interview, which was posted on Gyllenhaal's Facebook page.
"If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it? Like for you. Like a country song," Bauman asked the Donnie Darko star.
"She sort of moved more into pop now," replied Gyllenhaal, expert deflector.
Jake isn't the only Gyllenhaal being questioned about Swift. It's such a thing that his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal was recently asked by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about the location of Swift's scarf, since the 1989 mogul mentioned she left it at her love interest's "sister's house" in the track.
Well, at least he's a good sport about the whole thing.
Advertisement