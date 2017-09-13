Why I'm Here For Blac Chyna's Music Career

If nothing else, Blac Chyna is resilient. With every low point in her life as a celebrity — like her ex-fiancé leaking nude photos of her — there has been an equal amount of highs. She bounced back from heartbreak with Tyga and is now doing the same thing, post-Rob Kardashian. Professionally, both her clothing and cosmetic lines are doing fairly well. She is still in high demand for club appearances and Instagram promotions. She even dipped her feet back into the video vixen waters. Now, the mother-of-two is making music of her own — and it might be lit.
Readers of hip-hop blogs probably already know this, but Chyna is working on her first album — a hip-hop joint. I had no clue that music was also a passion of hers, but apparently the young influencer refuses to be penned into one category or business venture. The news broke last month that she was in the studio recording. Her sound is being described as “poetry music” with traditional singing and rapping. I have no clue what that means, but I hope she’s good at it.
But if the latest updates on her project are any indication, Chyna’s album might be more than just good. TMZ is reporting that the mother of the only baby with the last name Kardashian has enlisted the help of some hip-hop heavy hitters to get the album where it needs to be. They’ve listed Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee (who co-wrote Beyoncé’s “Formation”), Tory Lanez, Yo Gotti, Jeremih, and Mally Mall as collaborators. I can’t lie: I’m impressed. All of these men make damn good music and have some impressive resumés. Mally Mall’s involvement is particularly interesting because he is credited for discovering Tyga, Chyna’s ex and father of her son. Oh, how the tables have turned.
Furthermore, mainstream hip-hop has not been the friendliest to women who want to express themselves through rap. The unique journey from stripper — where Chyna’s public career started — to artist is nearly impossible. Just ask Cardi B. It’s hard to be taken seriously, especially when you’ve also made stops at rapper baby mama, Kardashian baby mama, and reality television along the way. I can already hear the critics — official and otherwise — ready to rip Chyna’s music to shreds. I admire Chyna for taking this step and putting in the work to do it right.
More than anything, though, it’s refreshing to see Chyna focused on something other than her relationship drama. There are a lot of different routes she could have taken in the midst of legal drama with Rob and accusations that her daughter is the result of her own pettiness. While many people have labelled her as a gold digger/public enemy number one, she is proving (once again) that she has more to offer the world than hot tea.
