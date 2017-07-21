Blac Chyna Is With A New Man In Her Latest Instagram

Since Rob Kardashian slammed her with a rabid attempt at revenge porn on Instagram, Blac Chyna has been living her best life. The reality television personality, née Angela Renée White, shared an Instagram Thursday night of herself seemingly getting close with an unnamed man — People points out that he appears to have a brand new tattoo that reads "BC." Interestingly, the caption of the photo reads, "BC."
Could this be a new relationship for Chyna? The two certainly seem cozy in the short video, but one never knows. It's lovely to see Chyna seemingly so happy, though; the past few weeks have been a flurry of media activity surrounding Rob Kardashian's actions on Instagram. (He shared a series of nude photos of Chyna along with accusations of infidelity.)
Chyna, for her part, seems to be taking it all in stride, although she admitted that she was "devastated" by the photos on Good Morning America.
"I was devastated, of course," Chyna said on the morning show. "I'm like, 'How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?' And I'm like, 'Wow, okay.' This is a person that I trusted. I felt betrayed." She later added: "He doesn't respect me. So, if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law." She was granted a temporary restraining order in mid-July against Kardashian, with whom she shares an almost year-old child, Dream. Court documents also reveal that Kardashian allegedly assaulted Chyna in one incident as well.
However, Chyna said in a statement that she plans on co-parenting the couple's child together. "We’re going to work with lawyers on figuring out a co-parenting situation. Rob’s been a fantastic father and Chyna doesn’t need financial support in that way. They want to figure it out together,” Chyna's attorney Walter Mosley told People. “As big as this fight was both of their hearts are in the same place when it comes to protecting and raising Dream."
Keep living your best life, Chyna.
