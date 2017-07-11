Blac Chyna Explains Why She Thinks Rob Kardashian Needs Professional Help

More news is coming to light regarding Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's relationship, and it's both heartbreaking and scary.
Earlier today, Blac Chyna visited Good Morning America where she talked about the pain and humiliation she's endured since her ex and father of her daughter, Dream, posted revenge porn photos of her on Instagram and Twitter last week.
"I was devastated, of course," Chyna said on the morning show. "I'm like, 'How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?' And I'm like, 'Wow, okay.' This is a person that I trusted. I felt betrayed." She later added: "He doesn't respect me. So, if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."
WATCH: @BLACCHYNA speaks out about the leaked photos with @ABC's @LinseyDavis. More tonight on #Nightline at 12:35am ET. pic.twitter.com/qcmtNQI1z0— Nightline (@Nightline) July 10, 2017
Following the segment, which will conclude on Nightline, Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian, who's since lawyered up with Robert Shapiro, the attorney who worked with Rob's father on the O.J. Simpson case. But while we're happy to see Chyna get some protection from the law, the court documents she presented offer a harrowing look into what her life's been like over the past seven months.
Chyna's written statement alleges Kardashian "threatened to kill himself multiple times in text messages since we broke up in December 2016, trying to manipulate me to respond to his outbursts," according to People.
The model and entrepreneur told People that she takes "his threats seriously because he showed me his gun at his house. To further back up her claim, Chyna and her lawyer Lisa Bloom provided text messages sent by Kardashian.
People also reports that Kardashian sent Chyna a photo of himself holding a handful of pills.
Chyna reportedly said that she has encouraged Rob to go to therapy for over a year and that she can no longer handle his physical and mental abuse.
"I am in fear of this angry, volatile, vindictive man, who has physically attacked me and tried to humiliate me so publicly," Chyna said in the statement. "I am embarrassed by his posts. I ask for orders of protection so that I can live my life in peace and free of fear of him."
BuzzFeed News tweeted that Chyna's restraining order requires Kardashian to stay further than 100 yards away from her and prohibits him from sharing photos of her, their daughter Dream, or her son.
While we genuinely wish that Kardashian will get the help he needs, it's crucial to note that using suicide threats to pressure someone to stay in a relationship is a form of emotional abuse, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The act is manipulative and painful, and no one should have to deal with it alone.
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
